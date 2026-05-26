Piyush Goyal, Mark Carney hold talks to boost India-Canada bilateral ties

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and discussed strengthening bilateral ties, further expressing optimism over the early conclusion of the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

In a post on X, Goyal called on Carney and conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi while also discussing ways to deepen the relationship between the two nations.

“Called on the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark J Carney, and conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Fondly recalled his recent visit to India, which has imparted fresh momentum and renewed confidence to the India-Canada partnership,” Goyal wrote.