Piyush Goyal, Mark Carney hold talks to boost India-Canada bilateral ties

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and discussed strengthening bilateral ties, further expressing optimism over the early conclusion of the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
In a post on X, Goyal called on Carney and conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi while also discussing ways to deepen the relationship between the two nations.
“Called on the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark J Carney, and conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Fondly recalled his recent visit to India, which has imparted fresh momentum and renewed confidence to the India-Canada partnership,” Goyal wrote.
Called on the Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. @MarkJCarney, and conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji. Fondly recalled his recent visit to India, which has imparted fresh momentum and renewed confidence to the India-Canada partnership.
“We had forward-looking discussions on further deepening bilateral cooperation and expressed optimism towards the early conclusion of the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which would unlock new avenues of growth and prosperity for both nations,” he added.
‘Game changer for Canadian workers and businesses’
Following his meeting with Goyal, Carney also took to his official social media handle and highlighted the economic significance of the proposed trade deal, describing it as “a game changer” for Canadian workers and businesses.
“We’re negotiating a free trade deal with India. This will be a game changer for Canadian workers and businesses — unlocking a massive new market,” he said.
He said that both sides were moving quickly to explore opportunities for both countries across sectors, including energy, agri-food, tech, and education.
We’re negotiating a free trade deal with India. This will be a game changer for Canadian workers and businesses — unlocking a massive new market.
“We’re working fast — I met Minister Piyush Goyal to review our progress so far and explore the opportunities ahead for both our countries in energy, agri-food, tech, and education.”
Goyal is in Canada for a three-day visit as New Delhi and Ottawa intensify efforts to reset bilateral ties and conclude the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the end of the year.
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Speaking to the press with Canada’s International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, Goyal said the Canadian prime minister’s visit to India in February set in motion the pathway of the relationship between New Delhi and Ottawa.
Goyal added that India and Canada are working towards concluding a comprehensive free trade agreement by year-end and increasing bilateral trade from a current USD 17 million to USD 50 billion by 2030.
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