Piyush Goyal downplays Amartya Sen’s observations

Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran) Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday sought to downplay the observations made by Nobel prize-winning economist Amartya Sen on the present government saying that he had been saying this for a long time.

Sen had said on Sunday that the country had made a quantum jump in the wrong direction since 2014. “He has been saying this for a long time”, Goyal, who holds the portfolios of finance, coal, railways and corporate affairs, said when his comments were sought. Sen had said at a book launch in Delhi on Sunday, “Things have gone pretty badly wrong… It has taken a quantum jump in the wrong direction since 2014. We are getting backward in the fastest-growing economy.

“Now, India is the second worst. Pakistan has managed to shield us from being the worst,” Sen said.

