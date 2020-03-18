Piyush Goyal denies plan to privatise Indian Railways, says govt to invest Rs 50 lakh crore

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at Parliament on Tuesday. (ExPrem Nath Pandey Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at Parliament on Tuesday. (ExPrem Nath Pandey

Dismissing the Opposition charge that the government was planning to privatise Indian Railways, Union Minister Piyush Goyal assured the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that there was no such proposal and that the “Indian Railways belongs to the people of this country”.

Insisting that the NDA government’s focus on the Railways has been of an “unprecedented level”, Goyal also announced an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore in the national transporter over the next 12 years.

During the discussion, members of the Opposition had raised concerns about the financial health of the Railways, the alleged delay in execution of projects, besides fears of privatisation.

Replying to a discussion on the working of the Railways Ministry, Goyal said that the government is working to solve all problems being faced by the railway sector. To back the statement, he pointed out that there had been no passenger casualties in accidents last year.

Elaborating on plans for the improvement of Railways, he said the government was aiming for 100 per cent electrification of railway tracks, using clean solar energy, by 2024. Currently, the government has been able to electrify 5,276 km, which, he said, is a significant jump from just 610 km in 2013-14.

Responding to concerns raised over delay in completion of old projects, Goyal sought the assistance of state governments over land acquisition and investment. “I have here with me all the letters I have written to different Chief Ministers on pending projects. Help us get land, if we get land and the state government’s share of investment, we will be able to fast-track the projects,” he said.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien and his party colleagues staged a walkout after Goyal’s reply, claiming that the minister did not respond to their pointed questions on the decrease in freight growth and revenue receipts and the exact date of launch for the proposed bullet train, among other things.

To the Trinamool’s questions on the financial health of the Railways under the Narendra Modi government, Goyal cited various news reports on the performance of the Railways during the tenure of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee as Railway minister. “I don’t want to politicise the issue of losses,” he added.

Responding to the allegation that the NDA government refused to foot the entire cost of completing projects, Goyal said sharing of funds between the Centre and state governments for new railway projects was started during the UPA regime, of which the Trinamool Congress was a part. —With PTI inputs

