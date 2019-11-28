Pithoragarh bypolls: BJP wins by slender margin of 3,267 votes

Pithoragarh Bye-Election Results 2019: BJP on Thursday retained the Pithoragarh assembly seat in Uttarakhand by a slim margin of 3267 votes, with its candidate Chandra Pant defeating her main rival and Congress candidate Anju Lunthi. Chandra Pant is the wife of three-time MLA and former minister Prakash Pant, whose death had necessitated the bye-elections.

Even in 2017, the Pithoragarh seat saw a photo finish, with BJP coming up triumphs by a margin of 2,684 votes. Both BJP and Congress had fielded a battery of leaders for campaigning in the constituency. Here are the highlights

While BJP district president Virendra Valdia said CM Trivendra Singh Rawat canvassed days before the November 25 elections, for Congress’ Anju Lunthi, former CM Harish Rawat and state president Pritam Singh sought votes.

During campaigning, BJP’s Chandra Pant had promised voters that she would fulfill her husband’s dreams, while Lunthi had harped on her work as the head of the local block development council over the past two years.

The BJP had sought a mandate describing itself as a party that believes in serving people quietly. On the other hand, Congress raked up the issues of “growing unemployment, rising prices and stalled development schemes” initiated during its government’s tenure.

Prakash Pant was elected MLA from Pithoragarh in 2017, 2007 and 2002. In 2012, he lost against the Congress’s Mayukh Mahar. This time too, the Congress had requested Mahar to contest, but he denied. Eventually, the party fielded Anju Lunthi (29), wife of state Congress Committee member and contractor Dev Singh.

During campaigning, CM Rawat had highlighted various steps taken by his government to boost road and air connectivity and announced that the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh stretch, which is the part of an ambitious all-weather road project, was nearing completion. Rawat also said his government is in talks with several aviation companies to streamline air services from Pithoragarh to Hindon and Dehradun.