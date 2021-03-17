scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Piped drinking water in 100% households in 5 districts of Gujarat says CM

Shailesh Parmar, a Congress MLA from Ahmedabad city, pointed out that 30 per cent of the households in Behrampura ward that falls under his Assembly constituency did not have any source of water

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar
March 17, 2021 3:35:04 am
Vijay Rupani newsHundred per cent households in five of the 33 districts of Gujarat are already being provided with piped drinking water under the ‘Nal se Jal’ scheme, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told the Legislative Assembly Tuesday (File)

Hundred per cent households in five of the 33 districts of Gujarat are already being provided with piped drinking water under the ‘Nal se Jal’ scheme, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told the Legislative Assembly Tuesday.

“Gujarat, during the current year, has provided 10.30 lakh households with piped drinking water connections. A total of 96 lakh households will be connected with piped drinking water supply. We are taking one district at a time in finishing the remaining work,” Rupani said. He was responding to a question on the ‘Nal se Jal’ scheme during the Question Hour.
“As of now, there are five such district — Porbandar, Botad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, and Anand — where 100 per cent of the households have been provided with piped water supply.

The remaining households (17 lakh) will be done in phases,” he said. The Government of India and the state government were jointly providing the finances for the work, he added.
“The water sources are a big issue and cost depends on how far these sources are. For instance, in Banaskantha some of the talukas do not have water sources. For them, money needs to spend on laying bulk water pipelines to carry Narmada water. Then underground and overhead tanks also have to be built to store this water,” the CM said.

Shailesh Parmar, a Congress MLA from Ahmedabad city, pointed out that 30 per cent of the households in Behrampura ward that falls under his Assembly constituency did not have any source of water. “I have written many letters, but there has been no result,” he added.

Reiterating the work of providing tapped water connection to all households in the state will be covered under this scheme by 2022, Rupani said, “If there is a house, there will be a tap (to provide water).”

