Pinarayi Vijayan shows govt data to junk ‘narcotic jihad, love jihad’ claims

AMID A raging debate over a Catholic bishop’s remarks about yoths from non-Muslims communities being targets of “love jihad” and “narcotic jihad” in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday quoted government data to dismiss all such claims, and sought to delink it from religion.

Vijayan told reporters that if data on those involved in religious conversion and narcotics are analysed, it is clear that minorities do not have any special role in such activities. There is no backing of facts for such claims, he said.

He said these issues – so-called “love jihad” and “narcotic jihad” – cannot be categorised with any particular religion.

Dismissing claims of “narcotic jihad” as baseless, he gave numbers from government data.

In 2020, as many as 4,941 cases were registered in Kerala under NDPS Act. Of the 5,422 accused, 2,700 (49.80%) people were Hindus, 1,869 (34.47%) Muslims and 853 (15.73%) Christians. “There is no unusual ratio in these figures. Narcotic business is not on the basis of religion,” he said.

The Chief Minister said there is no evidence to show that drug peddlers or drug users belong to a particular religion. “On school, college campuses, there are students from various communities. If any of them uses drugs or becomes part of the drug peddling network, it is puerile to analyse that as part of a concerted attempt of any religion,” he said. “Such campaigns would tantamount to sowing seeds of hatred in a state like Kerala where people from all communities live together.”

Early this month, bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of Palai diocese, during a sermon, had said there were two types of jihad – “love jihad and narcotic jihad”. “The narcotic jihad is the activity of spoiling the life of non-Muslims, particularly youths, by making them addicted to drugs,” he said.

On the “love jihad” claim, Vijayan said, “When the government examined the claim that Christian women were trapped in love affair, converted to Islam and taken to extremist outfits such as IS, a different picture emerged.”

“Of the 100 who have reportedly joined IS from Kerala, 72 joined that outfit abroad where they had gone for job or other purposes. Of them, except a person from Kozhikode [a Hindu], others were born Muslims. Twenty-eight others joined IS from Kerala. Of them, five joined IS after converting. They converted after marriage. These figures do not substantiate the claim that women are converted to Islam after being trapped in love,’’ the Chief Minister said.