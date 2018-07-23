‘Do not stop writing’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan backs writer Hareesh over novel controversy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the novelist should not be “disturbed” by controversies. (File) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the novelist should not be “disturbed” by controversies. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday threw his weight behind noted author S Hareesh, who was forced to withdraw his novel following alleged threats from right-wing outfits. The chief minister said his government was with the writers in the matter of freedom of expression and that it would not allow any attack on them.

“The government will not allow any infringement on their freedom of expression. Let the creativity flourish in an atmosphere sans fear. There will be no compromise on anything that will crush it,” CM Vijayan said in a Facebook Post.

The CM further said the novelist should not be “disturbed” by controversies. “He should strongly and boldly go ahead with his writings and that is an appropriate reply he can give to the makers of controversies,” the CPI(M) leader said.

“Do not stop writing. The difficulties should be overcome by the strength of your literary creations,” Vijayan added.

On Saturday, Hareesh, the 2018 Kerala Sahitya Akademi award winner, had announced the withdrawal of his novel “Meesha” (moustache), which had been serialised in ‘Mathrubhumi’ weekly. Members of Hindutva outfits and fringe elements have been protesting against Hareesh, as well as the publishers, alleging that the novel insults temple-going Hindu women and traditions.

Narrated in a Dalit background, the novel depicts caste system that prevailed in Kerala about half-a-century ago.

Eminent writers, including M Mukundan, K Satchidanandan, Anita Nair, Unni R and K R Meera, also backed Hareesh and had expressed anguish over the development saying it was a threat to freedom of expression.

Scores of political leaders also expressed solidarity with the writer, with veteran CPI(M) leader V S Achuthanandan asking Hareesh to reconsider his decision to pull out the novel. State minister G Sudhakaran and Opposition leader in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala were also among those who had extended their support to the writer.

