Kerala CM Vijayan urges PM Modi to roll back proposed IAS cadre rules

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drop the proposed amendments in the deputation rules for IAS and IPS officers.

Many states have already expressed their strong reservations about the proposal to amend the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, and written to the prime minister to urge him to roll back the proposed changes, claiming they will affect governance in the states.

In a letter to Modi, the Kerala chief minister said the proposed amendments would “induce a fear psychosis” and create “hesitancy among IAS officials” to implement policies formulated by states ruled by parties that are politically opposed to the party at the Centre. The deputation rules are already heavily loaded in favour of the Centre, he wrote, adding that bringing in more stringency would further “weaken the very root of cooperative federalism”.

Vijayan wrote that in the federal set-up, the state governments are on a par with the Union government because both are elected by the people, though the division of authority in the Constitution gives the Centre jurisdiction over a wide range of subjects. “We need to recognize that in a vibrant democratic and federal policy, states and the Centre can be ruled by political formations with different ideologies and political views. But these governments function within the framework of the Constitution,” he wrote to the prime minister.