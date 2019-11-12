Pinarayi Vijayan: Kerala considering opening pubs

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday indicated that the government was considering opening pubs in the state. In office since 2016, the CPI(M) government has been easing the state’s liquor policy, contrary to the prohibition envisaged by the previous Congress government.

In a government-sponsored weekly TV programme, Vijayan said there is a complaint that professionals in sectors such as IT, who work late hours, do not have enough opportunities for entertainment and the government is considering opening of pubs in such circumstances.

The chief minister said better facilities would be introduced at retail liquor outlets run by state enterprises to ease hardship faced by consumers, who are forced to stand in long queues.

The idea to open pubs comes after the government’s decision to give licence for small breweries that want to make wine and low-alcohol content liquor from locally available fruits.