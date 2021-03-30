Pinarayi Vijayan hits out at BJP leader’s remark seeking victory of IUML candidate

A day after BJP Rajya Sabha member and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi remarked that he wanted to see IUML candidate K N A Khadar win the Gurvayur Assembly seat — where the BJP candidate’s nomination was rejected — Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kicked up a fresh round of allegations of a poll understanding between the Congress-led UDF and the BJP.

Reacting to Gopi’s remarks, Vijayan on Monday said: “This is a deal among Congress, IUML and BJP. Suresh Gopi is not a seasoned politician. Other BJP leaders would not publicly disclose such secrets. When BJP says that an IUML candidate should emerge the winner, don’t think it is not aimed at the benefit of either Congress or IUML,” said Vijayan.

BJP state president K Surendran however, said the actor’s comments were his personal view and not those of the party. In Sunday’s remarks, Gopi also said he wanted CPI (M) candidate A N Shamseer to be defeated in Thalassery — another constituency where the BJP candidate’s nomination was rejected.

Meanwhile, the BJP decided to support CPI(M) rebel C O T Nazeer, in Thalassery constituency, where the party does not have a candidate.