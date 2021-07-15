Pinarayi Vijayan gets PM assurance of support for semi-high-speed railway system in Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets Delhi riot victims at Kerala Bhavan in Delhi, Wednesday. CPI(M) leaders Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat (left) were also present. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the Centre’s “wholehearted support” to the state’s ambitious SilverLine project, a semi-high-speed railway system aimed at reducing travel time between Kasargod district in the state’s northernmost tip and Thiruvananthapuram in south — a distance of nearly 600 km — it is learnt.

Vijayan, who has in the national capital for two days from Monday, had sought the Prime Minister’s assistance for the state’s development projects. “The Prime Minister assured all support to Kerala’s development,” Vijayan’s office said on Wednesday.

In his first visit to Delhi after returning to power, Vijayan also met Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, and Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw.

According to sources, during his meeting with Modi, Vijayan also discussed the Covid-19 situation in Kerala, where the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) continues to be high at 10 per cent. “The Prime Minister was convinced of the points raised by the Chief Minister and was appreciative of Kerala’s achievements in the health sector,” an official said.

Vijayan is learnt to have urged the Centre to provide the pending GST amounting to Rs 4,524 crore related to 2020-21 financial year.

“The Chief Minister’s visit was to give a big push to the infrastructure projects in Kerala. The Prime Minister assured all support to Kerala’s development dreams,” said Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, who was part of Vijayan’s team in his visit to the PM.

Kerala has already signed a joint venture with the Railways for the SilverLine project, estimated to cost over Rs 60,000 crore. Niti Aayog has given the project its go ahead and it is awaiting final clearance from the Railways, Brittas said.