ED summons Pinarayi Vijayan after SC turns down urgent hearing on FIR challenge

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The agency’s summons comes amid mounting legal pressure on Vijayan, after the Kerala High Court upheld the order to register an FIR in the alleged Rs 3.28-crore bribery case and the Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on his challenge

Written by: Shaju Philip
3 min readThiruvananthapuramOct 16, 2026 08:08 PM IST
The VACB had booked Vijayan, his daughter Veena T, son-in-law Muhammed Riyas and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act days earlierThe VACB had booked Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T, son-in-law Muhammed Riyas and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act days earlier (File Photo)
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Hours after the Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s plea challenging a Kerala High Court order directing the registration of an FIR against him in the alleged Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL)-Exalogic bribery case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him to appear at its Kochi zonal office on October 23.

The developments come a day after a division bench of the Kerala High Court dismissed Vijayan’s appeals challenging a single-bench order directing the state’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register an FIR in the case without further delay. The VACB had registered an FIR against Vijayan and others on Monday. A day later, the ED registered two Enforcement Case Information Reports — its equivalent of an FIR — against Vijayan and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. In May, the ED raided several premises linked to Vijayan and allegedly recovered documents indicating a money trail.

The VACB had booked Vijayan, his daughter Veena T, son-in-law Muhammed Riyas and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act days earlier, alleging that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) paid a bribe of Rs 3.28 crore to Veena’s IT firm, Exalogic Solutions, “disguised” as consultation charges. According to investigators, the payments were made when Vijayan was chief minister.

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The ED claims that Riyas helped transfer the bribe money to Dubai through Veena and others. Vijayan and his family have denied the allegations.

Last month, the ED submitted a report to the state police seeking registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. On October 12, the VACB registered two FIRs in the case following a Kerala High Court order quashing the state police’s preliminary probe. In its order on Thursday, a division bench of the HC said there was “sufficient material” in the ED report to file an FIR and that a preliminary probe was not mandatory.

In its hearing earlier in the day, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it would consider constituting a bench during the Dussehra vacations or take up the matter when the court reopens on October 26.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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