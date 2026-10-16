ED summons Pinarayi Vijayan after SC turns down urgent hearing on FIR challenge

Hours after the Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s plea challenging a Kerala High Court order directing the registration of an FIR against him in the alleged Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL)-Exalogic bribery case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him to appear at its Kochi zonal office on October 23.

The developments come a day after a division bench of the Kerala High Court dismissed Vijayan’s appeals challenging a single-bench order directing the state’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register an FIR in the case without further delay. The VACB had registered an FIR against Vijayan and others on Monday. A day later, the ED registered two Enforcement Case Information Reports — its equivalent of an FIR — against Vijayan and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. In May, the ED raided several premises linked to Vijayan and allegedly recovered documents indicating a money trail.