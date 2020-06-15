Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter marries DYFI leader in Thiruvananthapuram

The ceremony was conducted in accordance with the existing Covid guidelines with less than 50 persons marking their attendance. The ceremony was conducted in accordance with the existing Covid guidelines with less than 50 persons marking their attendance.

Cliff House, the official residence of the Kerala Chief Minister in Thiruvananthapuram, became the venue for a wedding for the first time when Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter married a top DYFI leader on Monday morning.

Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan, the director of an IT company in Bengaluru married PA Muhammad Riyas, the national president of the CPM youth outfit DYFI, in a short and simple ceremony at around 10:30 am at the Cliff House. This is the second marriage for both individuals.

The ceremony was conducted in accordance with the existing Covid guidelines with less than 50 persons marking their attendance. Apart from the two families, a few close friends of both Riyas and Veena attended the function.

Veena is the managing director of IT firm Exalogic solutions Pvt Ltd and was previously a consultant for Oracle. Riyas rose through the ranks of the CPM student outfit SFI and later it’s youth outfit DYFI to become one of the prominent youth leaders of the Left in Kerala. A state committee member of the CPM, Riyas had fought the 2009 LS elections from. Kozhikode unsuccessfully. He lost to MK Raghavan of the Congress by a slim margin of 838 votes. He’s the son of retired IPS officer PM Abdul Khader and KM Ayishabi.

