Congress practices ‘soft Hindutva’, not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s remark on Ayodhya: Pinarayi Vijayan

CM Vijayan said the Congress has practiced the strategy of ‘soft Hindutva’ to wean in religious votebanks towards itself.. (File) CM Vijayan said the Congress has practiced the strategy of ‘soft Hindutva’ to wean in religious votebanks towards itself.. (File)

Accusing the Congress of practicing ‘soft Hindutva’, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday said he was not surprised to hear about Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s comments on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a statement ahead of the ‘bhoomi poojan’ of the Ram temple, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said for ages Lord Ram’s character had served as a source of unity for the entire Indian sub-continent. Follow Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates

“We all know the stand adopted by the Congress at all times. The positions taken by Rajiv Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao are a part of history. If Congress had a clear stand on secularism, the country would not have become like it is today. I don’t think there is anything new in the positions of Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi. At all times, the Congress has adopted a stand of soft Hindutva. Who allowed prayers to take place at the Babri Masjid? Congress. Who allowed the foundation stone of the temple to be laid at the site of the Babri Masjid? It was the Congress government. It was during their rule that a kar-seva was allowed to take place. When Sangh Parivar workers rushed towards the site to break the mosque, it was the Congress government of PV Narasimha Rao that sat in silence, helpless,” he told reporters.

“Congress stood a mute spectator as the Babri Masjid was demolished. We must also remember that the League (IUML) stood with the Congress when all of this took place. All of this is a part of the country’s history,” he added.

Vijayan was addressing a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the state. When asked by a reporter on the state’s position about the event in Ayodhya, the chief minister indicated that there were more pressing matters facing the country today. “Oh, you’d want to know right? (smiles) If you want to know about the CPI(M)’s position on Ayodhya, the CPI(M) Politburo has made it clear earlier. I don’t want to repeat it. If you look at today’s tally of coronavirus infections in India, it has crossed 19 lakh. We should ponder about how to overcome that. There are a lot of people in poverty right now. How can we console them? This is what we must think about. That’s why the state government here is taking steps to address such issues,” he said.

Read | Lord Ram is love, he can never appear in hatred, says Rahul Gandhi

“For example, we put aside Rs 50 crores for the welfare of expatriates. We have to do these things during a pandemic. I talked about the problems faced by traders and the allowances we are offering to people fighting against the pandemic. Let’s discuss these issues. The other issue, we can discuss it later at our convenience. That would be good,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd