‘Do they not know Mammootty?’: CM Pinarayi Vijayan apologises to Malayalam superstar over CPM-linked social media attacks

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday publicly apologised for recent the social media attacks by CPI(M)-linked handles on Malayalam film superstar Mammootty.

The actor was targeted for remarks he made to CPI(M) Wayanad district secretary K Rafeeq, who had accompanied him during his Saturday visit to the township constructed for survivors of the 2024 Wayanad landslide. In a video, Mammootty was seen turning towards Rafeeq and asking, “Why are you always standing with me? People may think I have come for you (the party).”

The video went viral, triggering a swell of social media criticism against Mammootty, who is also the chairman of CPI(M)-backed Malayalam Communications Limited, which runs the channel Kairali TV.

As the issue turned into a political controversy, Mammootty on Sunday spoke to Rafeeq to clear the air. Rafeeq said he had accompanied Mammootty during the visit only with the intention of controlling the crowd.

Addressing a public function in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, Vijayan said, “There was a campaign that Mammootty has insulted (Rafeeq). News had spread that CPI(M)’s social media warriors had attacked Mammootty. Could they not recognise Mammootty? Do they not know who Mammootty is? If Mammootty has experienced any mental distress as part of that social media campaign, especially if it is believed that people associated with the CPI(M) were involved, I am publicly apologising to him,” said Vijayan.

The Chief Minister has tendered the apology on behalf of the party at a time when other leaders tried to do a balancing act on the controversy. It is also rare for Vijayan to tender an apology on political controversies. Vijayan said Mammootty has a prominent place among personalities who “stand firmly for goodness”.

“He had flown down from Chennai to Kozhikode and gone to Wayanad only to visit the township. Why should that goodness be made a controversy? He had not informed anyone about that visit. Therefore, it was with good intentions that he told the party district secretary that the visit should not be interpreted in a different way. The district secretary is a person who genuinely intervenes in issues, but some people walking around with cameras turned that private talk into a controversy,” said Vijayan.

The video of Mammootty’s interaction with Rafeeq soon went viral, triggering a barrage of criticism against the actor from social media handles associated with CPI(M) supporters. They termed Mammootty’s comments an insult to the CPI(M) Wayanad district secretary, who actively participated in the relief and rescue efforts following the landslides.

However, Rafeeq subsequently said that Mammootty called him later to clarify the situation. He asked that Mammootty’s visit be “discussed in a positive manner”.

Rafeeq had headed the DYFI’s volunteer force during the rescue mission, and many social media handles said Rafeeq has “every right to be at the township”.

The issue put the CPI(M) in a tough spot as it sought to balance its response between the superstar actor, who has been a chief guest at several government functions in recent years, and the sentiments of party workers, who have put their weight behind the district secretary who rose through the ranks.

CPI(M) leader and Public Works Minister P A Muhammed Riyas said Sunday that CPI(M) district secretaries are not persons who barge into a place and stand there uninvited. “He (Rafeeq) is also a social worker who has been active in the entire effort [of rehabilitation in Wayanad]. Mammootty is also a person who recognises all such persons irrespective of their politics,” Riyas said.