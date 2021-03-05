Pinarayi Vijayan targets BJP, ED: Won’t succumb

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to the Chief Election Commissioner to ensure that central investigating agencies such as the ED follow the model code of conduct. (File photo)

A DAY after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons to top executives of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in connection with violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the CPI(M)-led government in the state on Thursday sharpened the attack on BJP and the central agency.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has written to the Chief Election Commissioner to ensure that central investigating agencies such as the ED follow the model code of conduct, on Thursday said, “The central agencies would have seen people who surrender before them. They would have seen Congress leaders who can be cowed down. But that would not work here. This is Kerala. People would not remain silent when BJP and Congress come together to destroy the state,” Vijayan told reporters.

He said the Left government would not surrender before anyone who raises baseless allegations. “The KIIFB had issued masala bond after sticking to the RBI norms…. If someone comes to impede the development of the state, that would not be allowed,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the KIIFB has sent a reply to the ED notices to KIIFB CEO K M Abraham and others. In his reply to ED deputy director (Kochi) Prasanth Kumar, Abraham said, “I request you to desist from all proceedings in the matter against me or officers working in KlIFB, while the MCC is in operation.’’