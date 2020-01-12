Pinarayi meets Aishe: ‘Whole country with JNUSU in their fight’

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh at Kerala House on Saturday. ANI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh at Kerala House on Saturday. ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the January 5 violence on campus. Vijayan and Ghosh met at Kerala House Saturday, where the former presented her with a book titled Halla Bol: The Death and Life of Safdar Hashmi by Sudhanva Deshpande.

Vijayan told Ghosh that the “whole country is with JNUSU in their fight for justice and their protest against the fee hike in the institution and the Citizenship Amendment Act.” He also posted a photo on Twitter with Ghosh.

On Facebook, he wrote JNU was fighting “an epic battle against the Sangh Parivar… Ghosh has been leading this battle with her injured head.”

Talking to reporters later, Ghosh said, “I would like to thank the Kerala government for standing by us throughout… Kerala has been leading the protest against CAA and that has been an inspiration through the country.

Comrade Pinarayi said go ahead and that’s the inspiration I take, that from JNU also we’ll take this fight ahead — whether it’s the fight for rolling back fee hike or against CAA to save the democratic fabric of our country.”

