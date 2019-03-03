Pinarayi condoles death of IAF officer, a Kerala flood hero

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday condoled the death of Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Siddharth Vashisht, who died in a helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday. Vijayan said Vashisht had taken part in rescue operations and had done a commendable job during the floods in Kerala in August last year.

Squadron Leader Vashisht was cremated in Chandigarh on Friday. His father, Jagdish Kasal, 65, had earlier said that the airman had come home — in Chandigarh — only two days before he died. “A week ago, our grandson Angad turned 2 and we had a big celebration (at home),” Kasal had said.

Commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2010, Vashisht had completed his education in Chandigarh and in 2014 married Aarti, an IAF officer who is also posted in Jammu and Kashmir. He was a fourth-generation member of his family in the armed forces.

On Friday, Squadron Leader Aarti, in uniform, laid a wreath before the last rites were performed. Kasal lit the funeral pyre. The family is originally from Hamidpur village, near Naraingarh in Haryana’s Ambala. Vashisht’s father, Jagdiah Kasal, was in the Indian Army before joining the Punjab National Bank.

Besides Vashisht, five other Air Force personnel and a civilian were killed in the crash.