Pinarayi alleges UDF-BJP vote deal

A DAY after recording a historic win in the assembly elections, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday alleged that the Congress-led UDF tried to subvert the mandate by trading votes from BJP.

Vijayan told reporters that the UDF had exuded confidence about winning the elections on the basis of this vote deal with the BJP. “In 90 constituencies, BJP votes came down as compared to the votes it garnered in 2016. Why could the BJP not improve… Never before such a vote leakage happened. This also indicates that the people are abandoning the BJP,’’ he said.

Listing out the constituencies across Kerala where the BJP votes came down, Vijayan said the BJP, which got 30.20 lakh votes in 2016, could get 25.42 lakh votes in 2021. “How did the fall of 4.78 lakh votes happen? This difference in votes indicates that votes were traded to UDF. In 10 constituencies, the UDF won with the votes traded from BJP. Otherwise, the fall of the UDF would have been much greater,” he said.

He alleged that the UDF could win some constituencies because of this vote trading. In Pala constituency, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani was defeated due to the BJP vote deal with the Congress.

Vijayan said the vote share of the BJP came down as compared to 2016, while the vote share of CPI (M) and Congress increased. In 2016, the vote share of the LDF was 43 per cent, which grew to 45.2 per cent. For the UDF, the vote share grew to 39.04 per cent in 2021 from 38.79 per cent in 2016. The vote share of BJP came down from 15.01 per cent in 2016 to 12.4 per cent in 2021. “Those who came with tall claims in the elections should explain how this happened. It happened as part of trading of votes,” he said.

On Monday, Vijayan visited the Governor and submitted resignation. He would continue as caretaker CM until he assumes office as the next chief minister. The CPI(M) state secretariat would meet on Tuesday to decide on the ministers.