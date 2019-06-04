Pimpri-Chinchwad: VHP members booked over ‘swords, air rifles at rally’

A day after some women participating in a rally organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nigdi allegedly fired air rifles and brandished swords, an offence was registered with Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate against the office-bearers of the outfit on Monday.

Advertising

Police said the VHP’s Western Maharashtra wing organised a ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Yamunanagar area on Sunday at 5 pm to mark the conclusion of ‘Durgavahini Shaurya Prashikshan Varga’.

Police have charged VHP functionaries Sharad Inamdar, Dhanaji Shinde and Nitin Vatkar along with over 250 others for allegedly taking out the rally without prior permission and under relevant sections of the Arms Act. The organisers were also in violation of the Mumbai Police Act sections imposing orders, they said.

Amid reports that police later dropped charges under the Arms Act, Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner R K Padmanabhan said: “The dropping of certain charges can be done only at the time of filing the chargesheet… it needs to be acknowledged that use of Air rifle does not come under the purview of Arms Act…However, it is certainly a case of violation of prohibitory order in place.”