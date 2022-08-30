PILs have a bad run as CJI-led bench says no to more than half

Public Interest Litigation (PIL) hearings had a bad run in Supreme Court on Monday, with a bench headed by CJI U U Lalit saying no to more than half-a-dozen of them.

The first to get the axe was a PIL that said “India can increase its saving rate and growth rate by converting its huge deposits of gold into fixed deposits in banks” and sought a direction to the government to “spread awareness” to convince Indian women “to convert gold into fixed deposits in banks”.

The bench, also comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat, dismissed the plea, terming it “completely misconceived”.

Next in line was a PIL that said many states “are witnessing an acute shortage of supply of coal due to which power generation process is running at its lowest levels”. The plea sought directions to address “coal shortage”.

The bench asked the two lawyers who had filed the PIL if they can file affidavits stating that they are not associated with any power sector firms. Subsequently it allowed petitioners to withdraw their plea.

Another PIL requested the court to declare as invalid certain provisions of NDPS Act, 1985, to the extent that it criminalises personal consumption of drugs. The objective of NDPS Act was to crack down on drug traffickers but has been defeated, and users have become the soft target, it said.

The court said in such instances, the court does not impose harsh punishments and added that if the Sections are held invalid, drug peddlers will peddle in that particular quantity. “What will you do then,” the bench asked and allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea.

Then came a plea seeking action against allegedly illegal constructions in Delhi’s Sainik Farms. The court noted that the petitioner was also a litigant before Delhi HC on the same subject and asked him to approach the HC if he was aggrieved by its orders. With the dismissal imminent, the petitioner prayed for permission to withdraw. The court allowed it.

Next was a PIL that sought action on the Truecaller app, which, it contended, uses personal information of mobile phone users without their authorisation. The bench said that “there are many intrusive apps” and asked, “is it the job of this court to go and shutting all those”. The petitioner then withdrew his plea.