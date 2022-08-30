scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

PILs have a bad run as CJI-led bench says no to more than half

The first to get the axe was a PIL that said “India can increase its saving rate and growth rate by converting its huge deposits of gold into fixed deposits in banks” and sought a direction to the government to “spread awareness” to convince Indian women “to convert gold into fixed deposits in banks”.

CJI U U Lalit (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Public Interest Litigation (PIL) hearings had a bad run in Supreme Court on Monday, with a bench headed by CJI U U Lalit saying no to more than half-a-dozen of them.

The first to get the axe was a PIL that said “India can increase its saving rate and growth rate by converting its huge deposits of gold into fixed deposits in banks” and sought a direction to the government to “spread awareness” to convince Indian women “to convert gold into fixed deposits in banks”.

The bench, also comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat, dismissed the plea, terming it “completely misconceived”.

Read in Explained |Explained: What is a full court meeting, called by the new CJI soon after taking charge?

Next in line was a PIL that said many states “are witnessing an acute shortage of supply of coal due to which power generation process is running at its lowest levels”. The plea sought directions to address “coal shortage”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...

The bench asked the two lawyers who had filed the PIL if they can file affidavits stating that they are not associated with any power sector firms. Subsequently it allowed petitioners to withdraw their plea.

Another PIL requested the court to declare as invalid certain provisions of NDPS Act, 1985, to the extent that it criminalises personal consumption of drugs. The objective of NDPS Act was to crack down on drug traffickers but has been defeated, and users have become the soft target, it said.

Read in Explained |Explained: How the Chief Justice of India is appointed

The court said in such instances, the court does not impose harsh punishments and added that if the Sections are held invalid, drug peddlers will peddle in that particular quantity. “What will you do then,” the bench asked and allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea.

Advertisement

Then came a plea seeking action against allegedly illegal constructions in Delhi’s Sainik Farms. The court noted that the petitioner was also a litigant before Delhi HC on the same subject and asked him to approach the HC if he was aggrieved by its orders. With the dismissal imminent, the petitioner prayed for permission to withdraw. The court allowed it.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Next was a PIL that sought action on the Truecaller app, which, it contended, uses personal information of mobile phone users without their authorisation. The bench said that “there are many intrusive apps” and asked, “is it the job of this court to go and shutting all those”. The petitioner then withdrew his plea.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 02:12:33 am
Next Story

New norms for listing urgent cases soon: CJI

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
India vs Pakistan

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement