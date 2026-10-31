Pilot, five pilgrims killed as helicopter returning from Badrinath crashes

All six people on board a civilian helicopter, including the pilot, were killed after it crashed near Hathi Parvat in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday afternoon, with the state government grounding the entire fleet of the operator, Trans Bharat Aviation, as a precautionary measure.

The helicopter, carrying five passengers and a pilot, was travelling from Shri Badrinath Dham towards the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun when it crashed near Sthan Marwadi, close to Hathi Parvat in Joshimath tehsil, at around 2 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Arun Salunke, a police inspector with the technical cell of the Bengaluru CCB; Prathapa Bachihally Ningaraju, a businessman from Hassan with links to the Congress; advocates Sudheer K and Shankargowda VB; and H S Nataraj from Tumakuru.