Thursday, June 23, 2022
10 dead, 7 injured as pickup van rams into tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit

The accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle, the police said.

By: PTI | Pilbhit (up) |
Updated: June 23, 2022 10:41:58 am
haridwar pildrims, up haridwar pilgrims accident, pilibhit accident, up news todayPolice is yet to identify the deceased.

A pickup van carrying 17 pilgrims from Haridwar rammed into a tree in Gajraula area here Thursday morning, killing 10 people and injuring seven others, police said.

The accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said.

The injured passengers were rushed to a hospital, police said. Police is yet to identify the deceased.

