Pilibhit man killed in firing by Nepal cops, India demands probe

A DAY after the police in Nepal allegedly killed an Indian youth following a “confrontation” across the border, a team of senior police officers, the district administration of Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit, and the Sashastra Seema Bal held a high-level meeting on Friday with a team of Nepalese officials at the no man’s land and asked them to ensure a “fair probe into the incident”.

The confrontation occurred on Thursday around 200 metres from the border. Four youths from Raghavpuri village in Pilibhit’s Hazara police station area were involved in the incident, which led to the Nepal police allegedly shooting dead the 22-year-old youth, identified as Govinda.

Another man, identified as 23-year-old Gurmeth, was injured in the shooting and is being treated at the KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

Earlier in the day, Govinda’s body was handed over to Indian officials.

Pilibhit District Magistrate Pulkit Khare said, “Regarding the case, it was decided that as the probe will be done in Nepal, a team will be sent comprising the village head, some family members, a local police officer and that all facts of the case will be shared with the team from India. This team will leave for Nepal on Saturday.”

Pilibhit SP Jai Prakash said the situation near the border was now normal.