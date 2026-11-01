EC orders FIRs against 2 officials over Pilibhit voter roll irregularities

The Election Commission on Saturday ordered the suspension of two electoral registration officers (EROs) over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll of the Pilibhit Assembly constituency, while also instructing the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) to file FIRs against them.

In a letter to UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa, the EC said it had examined the CEO’s report on the matter and decided to order the suspension of Mayank Goswami and Hemant Chaudhary.

The matter came to light last month, with the Congress and the Samajwadi Party both raising it.

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In a statement on October 22, the CEO acknowledged the irregularities and said the two EROs would face legal action. The CEO said that a computer assistant had entered 13,779 Form 8 applications for “corrections” between May 31 and August 29, but no physical forms or supporting documents were available in the office.