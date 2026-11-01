EC orders FIRs against 2 officials over Pilibhit voter roll irregularities

The Election Commission on Saturday ordered the suspension of two electoral registration officers (EROs) over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll of the Pilibhit Assembly constituency, while also instructing the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) to file FIRs against them.
In a letter to UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa, the EC said it had examined the CEO’s report on the matter and decided to order the suspension of Mayank Goswami and Hemant Chaudhary.
The matter came to light last month, with the Congress and the Samajwadi Party both raising it.
In a statement on October 22, the CEO acknowledged the irregularities and said the two EROs would face legal action. The CEO said that a computer assistant had entered 13,779 Form 8 applications for “corrections” between May 31 and August 29, but no physical forms or supporting documents were available in the office.
“The two Electoral Registration Officers of 127-Pilibhit Assembly Constituency, namely Shri Mayank Goswami and Shri Hemant Chaudhary, may be placed under suspension with immediate effect. Their chargesheets may be furnished to the Commission for further vetting. The erring officers shall not be reinstated without the prior approval of the Commission,” the EC ordered.
It further directed the CEO to have Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 198, which pertains to a public servant disobeying the law, added to the FIRs against the two officials and the computer operator in question, Anil Kumar.
“Their cases in the concerned court may be rigorously pursued to take the matter to its logical conclusion,” the EC said.
The EC also sought a report within one week about the scrutiny of electoral rolls of Pilibhit.
“All the DEOs/EROs in the State may be directed to thoroughly re-examine the electoral rolls under their jurisdiction, especially data feeding of the addition, deletion or modifications done through Forms 6, 7 or 8,” the EC said.
Also on Saturday, the CEO ordered the deactivation of passwords for computer operators at ERO offices in the state following allegations of misuse.