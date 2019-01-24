Allow all pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara , not just Sikhs: Amarinder

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday expressed his protest against Pakistan’s proposal to allow only Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

Advertising

In a statement, the CM said Guru Nanak Dev was a universal Guru, revered by followers of all religions, especially Hindus, and urged the Centre to take up the issue with Islamabad when the latter sends its draft agreement for regulating entry into its territory through the Kartarpur Corridor.

He said Islamabad was well within its rights to set terms and conditions relating to its territorial safety and security, but it should take into consideration the fact that the first Sikh Guru’s ideology was not confined to Sikhs but is emulated by people of all faiths.

“The Sikh ethos prescribes non-discrimination, with even the concept of langar being casteless service for all,” said the Chief Minister.

He added a large number of Hindus in India were ardent followers of Sri Guru Nanak Dev and it was their cherished dream to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, which was closely associated with the first Sikh Guru.

“There was for years the tradition of Hindu families converting their eldest sons to Sikhism. The influence of Sikhism in India was so strong that to exclude members of other religions was not something that Pakistan government should even remotely consider. To keep such followers out of Kartarpur Sahib just because they were not Sikhs was not logical, “ he said.

Citing media reports of the draft agreement being prepared by the Pakistan government on entry through Kartarpur Corridor, the Chief Minister also objected to the condition of number of pilgrims proposed by them. It was not correct to limit the number of people to 15 a group, he said, adding that individual yatris should be permitted. Advocating ‘khulle Dharshan’ for devotees, he further said the restriction of 500 pilgrims per day should also not be there, especially in November 2019, when the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be celebrated.

The Chief Minister urged the governments of India and Pakistan to sit across the table and discuss all issues to facilitate smooth and hassle-free travel for pilgrims through the Corridor before coming to a formal agreement in this regard.

Advertising

Such regressive steps as were reportedly being considered by the Pakistan government to control entry through the Corridor would negate the positive initiative taken by their government.