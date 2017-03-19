PIL in Delhi High Court seeks action against illegal community halls

Delhi High Court. (File Photo) Delhi High Court. (File Photo)

A plea seeking crackdown on illegal community halls operating without any clearances or safety measures has been moved in the Delhi High Court, which is likely to hear it next week. The public interest litigation has been moved by a lawyer who has claimed that such halls, which are used as ‘shaadi’ and ‘barat’ ghars (wedding halls) that are running without any safety norms, are a threat to the life of the people attending such events there. He has alleged that the roof of one such hall in Connaught Place, in the heart of the city, had collapsed recently, but fortunately there were no casualties.

The petitioner, Arpit Bhargava, has alleged that there are many such halls in the national capital which have been built in violation of building bye-laws. He has sought directions to the three municipal corporations and the Delhi government to take steps to determine the number of such community halls in the city. The petition has also sought “consequent remedial measures”, including closure and sealing of the illegal community halls. It has also sought directions to the authorities to make policies and guidelines for regulating the running of such halls in Delhi.

