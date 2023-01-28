Picture of garbage inside Vande Bharat Express shared by IAS officer goes viral

A photograph showing garbage on the floor of a coach of Vande Bharat Express has been doing the rounds on social media on Saturday. In the picture, the floor can be seen strewn with loads of garbage, including empty bottles, plastic bags and used food containers.

The picture was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan, with the caption “We The People”. The picture also shows a worker holding a broom to clear the litter. However, the route on which the train operates wasn’t spoken of.

The post has drawn several reactions from people on Twitter, with users saying, “We can never change”, while a few others took a dig at the Swachha Bharat Abhiyan. A lot of users expressed their disappointment with the mentality around cleanliness in India.

Do we deserve these Hi tech trains. — Ravinder Singh (@RavinderSehga12) January 28, 2023

“Made in india Vs Brought-up in India”. — Options Greeks (@Options_greeks) January 28, 2023

We the people of INDIA..

Kudos.. This is exactly the culture we have — RAVISANKAR MULLATH (@agnivrishti) January 28, 2023

Things will change People NEVER 🫥 — Nahush Patil (@npatil408) January 28, 2023