Pics of women on marriage portal misused

A matrimonial website has filed a police complaint saying the photographs of several women on its website were morphed and made into a video that was posted on a YouTube channel. A spokesperson for the website said the matter was reported to the police as well as YouTube after the channel was identified.

According to police, the case was registered Wednesday night under relevant IPC sections of defamation and the IT Act after the complaint was received from the site’s legal department.

Senior Inspector Sajay Surve said, “The complainant alleged that some miscreants have taken photos of women candidates from their websites and misused the images.” The police are trying to track the culprit through the IP addresses.