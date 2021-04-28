PIB dy director Sanjay Kumar Srivastava dies of Covid

TWO DAYS after he was admitted to GTB Hospital, Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, deputy director with the Press Information Bureau handling media and communication for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, died of Covid-related complications Tuesday morning. He was 56.

He is survived by his wife and son.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, under which the PIB functions, said in a statement that Srivastava was also associated with publicity work of the Ministry of Tourism in additional capacity. “During his illustrious career of over 34 years in IIS [Indian Information Service]”, the ministry said, “he served in different publicity units of PIB” and “also served in the personal staff of a central minister”. Previously, the statement said, Srivastava also served as the public relations officer with NCERT.

Former and serving PIB officials, who worked with him, said Srivastava worked closely with Sharad Yadav when he was Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. After that, he worked as a PIB officer with Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

Condoling his death, the ministry said he will be “remembered for his professional competence and dedication to public service”. His colleagues remember him for his “unmatchable media outreach and personal connect”.

“Be it weekends or after-work hours, he would never have any qualms with attending government events and functions at any time, and always made his presence felt at the event — that presence will be missed sorely,” said a colleague at the PIB, who worked with him for more than two decades.

Till Thursday afternoon, a colleague said, Srivastava was coordinating a virtual press conference.