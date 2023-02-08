scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

PIB busted 1,100 cases of fake news in 3 years: Anurag Thakur in House

Thakur’s statement was in response to a question on fake news by Kerala Congress MPs K Muraleedharan and Benny Behanan on whether the government has taken cognizance of the increase in fake news cases as reflected in the data published by the NCRB.

Anurag Thakur
Listen to this article
PIB busted 1,100 cases of fake news in 3 years: Anurag Thakur in House
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has busted over 1,100 cases of fake news so far, said Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. He said the PIB has countered over 37,000 complaints since its inception.

Thakur’s statement was in response to a question on fake news by Kerala Congress MPs K Muraleedharan and Benny Behanan on whether the government has taken cognizance of the increase in fake news cases as reflected in the data published by the NCRB. The government has statutory and institutional mechanisms in place to combat fake news, the minister said, adding that appropriate action is taken by the government and the Press Council in case of violations.

Also Read |Indian Journalists Union opposes move to empower PIB to act on ‘fake news’, seeks intervention of MPs

“A fact-check unit set up under the PIB in November 2019 takes cognizance of fake news relating to Centre both suo-motu and by way of queries sent by citizens and responds to queries with correct information,” Thakur said.

also read |Fake news a big challenge for poll management bodies: ECI

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Fast & Delicious
Delhi Confidential: Fast & Delicious
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 04:09 IST
Next Story

Aaftab got lunch for 2, but only 1 chicken roll for dinner on day of murder: Police

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close