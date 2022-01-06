Pianist who led Shillong choir to glory dies at 51

Neil Nongkynrih, pianist who turned a group of musicians from Shillong into a world-class, multi-genre choir, died in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. He was 51.

Nongkynrih, founder, conductor, and mentor of Shillong Chamber Orchestra, was admitted to Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after a sudden ulcer rupture. This led to an emergency surgery there.

According to William Basaiawmoit, the band’s lead vocalist, the damage was too much and Nongkynrih could not be saved.

Fondly addressed as “Uncle Neil”, Nongkynrih, along with the choir, was in Mumbai to record their upcoming “spiritual album”. “This album was Uncle Neil’s dream…at least he could complete it,” said Basaiawmoit.

Nongkynrih grew up in Shillong and was introduced to symphonies of Mozart and Beethoven by one of his grandaunts besides the understanding of basics of music that he received from his sister and jazz musician Pauline Nongkynrih. He then moved to London to study at the Trinity College and Guildhall School of Music.

He worked for many years as a concert pianist in Europe before returning to India in 2001 and started a small school at his home to teach music. He founded the Shillong Chamber Choir the same year.

The choir came under the spotlight after winning ‘India’s Got Talent’ in 2010, after which it won the World Choir Games. The choir was also chosen to perform at Rashtrapati Bhavan during then US President Barack Obama’s visit.