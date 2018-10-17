Maharashtra: Four Army personnel booked for raping woman with speech and hearing impairment

Besides the police, the army too is conducting a probe into the matter. Besides the police, the army too is conducting a probe into the matter.

Four Army personnel have been booked for allegedly raping a woman employee with speech and hearing impairment at a military hospital in 2015 on Wednesday.

“According to the woman’s complaint, she was on night duty (at the hospital) when she was allegedly raped by one of the accused, who at the time was posted at the hospital,” a senior police official was quoted saying by PTI.

The alleged offence took place between January and June 2015.

“When the survivor told another personnel about the incident, he initially told her that he would reprimand the “accused”. “But, he too sought sexual favours from her by threatening her to make the message viral and allegedly raped her. After some days, two more personnel approached the woman and allegedly took advantage of her,” the police official added.

Earlier this year, the woman approached an NGO in Indore, Madhya Pradesh which subsequently informed the police. The Indore police then further informed about the crime to their Pune counterpart, who registered a case against the four accused under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 354 (molestation)

Besides the police, the army too is conducting a probe into the matter. “The court of inquiry was initiated well before the police complaint was registered,” the army official told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

