scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 15, 2021
Must Read

Gujarat HC: Physical proceedings to resume in lower courts from Jan 18

The circular issued by the registrar general states that all subordinate courts “except courts at district headquarters of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot and courts in micro containment zones.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | January 16, 2021 4:38:46 am
gujarat hc, gujarat lower courts, gujarat lower courts physical hearings, Physical hearings resume, indian express newsThe courts had moved to virtual proceedings since the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday issued a circular notifying that physical proceedings will resume in subordinate courts in the state, except for in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, from January 18.

The circular issued by the registrar general states that all subordinate courts “except courts at district headquarters of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot and courts in micro containment zones shall start functioning with regular court working hours at 10:45 am to 6:10 pm.”

The four district headquarter courts will continue to function virtually until further notice.

The courts had moved to virtual proceedings since the Covid-19 outbreak.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 15: Latest News

Advertisement