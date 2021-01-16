Gujarat HC: Physical proceedings to resume in lower courts from Jan 18

The courts had moved to virtual proceedings since the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday issued a circular notifying that physical proceedings will resume in subordinate courts in the state, except for in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, from January 18.

The circular issued by the registrar general states that all subordinate courts “except courts at district headquarters of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot and courts in micro containment zones shall start functioning with regular court working hours at 10:45 am to 6:10 pm.”

The four district headquarter courts will continue to function virtually until further notice.

