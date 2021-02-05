Physical proceedings in subordinate courts in 4 cities to resume from Mar 1

The Gujarat High Court on Friday announced that physical proceedings will resume in subordinate courts in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from March 1, except at those falling under areas marked as micro-containment or containment zone.

The decision, notified by way of a circular signed by the registrar general of the HC, stated that the decision was taken by the Chief Justice of the Gujarat HC, in light of improved Covid-19 situation reflected in the reduced number of cases as well as due to repeated representations from bar associations of various courts seeking reopening of premises for physical hearings.

The physical proceedings have been permitted in subordinate courts between 10:45 am and 6:10 pm and these courts have to observe already laid down guidelines of social distancing and other standard operating protocol with regard to Covid-19.

The circular also said that “as far as possible” entry and exit gates to the premises shall be restricted to one while principal judicial officers may have multiple entry or exit points as per the need of the court campus.

A Covid officer will be appointed by the principal district judge, who is expected to plan, oversee and supervise “all activities related to Covid” in the said court establishment.

Litigants have been advised to not visit the premise unless it is “inevitable”. In case a court premise is in a designated micro containment zone, the premise will have to conduct proceedings virtually.

The physical proceedings in subordinate courts in the state, except these four cities, had already started from January 18 after the high court issued a notification regarding the same.