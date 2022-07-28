scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

NIA probing Phulwari Sharif ‘terror module’ case raids 10 premises in Bihar

The case pertains to the arrest of three people including a retired Jharkhand policeman on charges of being part of a “potential terror module”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 28, 2022 9:51:57 pm
The agency claimed to have recovered digital devices and incriminating documents during the searches. (Representational/File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in connection with the Phulwari Sharif terrorism case that it took over from the Bihar police recently.

“NIA conducted searches at 10 premises of the accused and suspects in Patna, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Nalanda and Madhubani districts of Bihar in the case pertaining to involvement of suspects associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) in anti-national activities,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency claimed to have recovered digital devices and incriminating documents during the searches.

The case pertains to the arrest of three people including a retired Jharkhand policeman on charges of being part of a “potential terror module”. They were “working towards radicalisation” and planned to foment trouble during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on July 12, according to police. The trio also allegedly sought to target those who make “adverse and objectionable” comments about Islam.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...Premium
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India

During a press conference, Patna senior superintendent of police Manavjit Singh Dhillon had said the accused held meetings and imparted physical training, “just as RSS shakhas are held for physical training and imparting training in wielding lathis”. The comment prompted the ruling BJP to seek disciplinary action against the IPS officer.

The accused — identified as Athar Parvez, allegedly a former member of the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), Mohammed Jalaluddin, a retired sub-inspector of the Jharkhand police, and Arman Malik — were arrested from the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna on July 13. According to police, the arrests were made following intelligence alerts that some people were gathering in Patna to “foment trouble” ahead of Modi’s visit.

Before the arrests, the police filed a first information report against 26 people, allegedly part of a “potential terror module”, under Indian Penal Code Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 and 121A (waging war against state), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).

“They had been holding meetings at mosques and madrasas and working towards what is called radicalisation. Just as RSS shakhas are held for physical training and imparting training in wielding lathis, they had been giving physical training to their people. Some of the named members are from Karnataka,” SSP Dhillon had told reporters.

According to police, the accused are all Patna residents and said they were looking to expand the PFI’s base in the Bihar capital.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

4

Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

5

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
What is a kangaroo court, where and how did the phrase come about?
What is a kangaroo court, where and how did the phrase come about?
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
Gujarat guards its lions' share: How 6 months became 9 yrs, and waiting
Gujarat guards its lions' share: How 6 months became 9 yrs, and waiting
What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?
Explained

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Premium
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’

Premium
Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak could be India's Fab Four
Chess Olympiad

Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak could be India's Fab Four

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Dhanbad judge murder

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Premium
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Are frequent naps linked to increased blood pressure, stroke risk?

Are frequent naps linked to increased blood pressure, stroke risk?

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement