NIA probing Phulwari Sharif ‘terror module’ case raids 10 premises in Bihar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in connection with the Phulwari Sharif terrorism case that it took over from the Bihar police recently.

“NIA conducted searches at 10 premises of the accused and suspects in Patna, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Nalanda and Madhubani districts of Bihar in the case pertaining to involvement of suspects associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) in anti-national activities,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency claimed to have recovered digital devices and incriminating documents during the searches.

The case pertains to the arrest of three people including a retired Jharkhand policeman on charges of being part of a “potential terror module”. They were “working towards radicalisation” and planned to foment trouble during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on July 12, according to police. The trio also allegedly sought to target those who make “adverse and objectionable” comments about Islam.

During a press conference, Patna senior superintendent of police Manavjit Singh Dhillon had said the accused held meetings and imparted physical training, “just as RSS shakhas are held for physical training and imparting training in wielding lathis”. The comment prompted the ruling BJP to seek disciplinary action against the IPS officer.

The accused — identified as Athar Parvez, allegedly a former member of the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), Mohammed Jalaluddin, a retired sub-inspector of the Jharkhand police, and Arman Malik — were arrested from the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna on July 13. According to police, the arrests were made following intelligence alerts that some people were gathering in Patna to “foment trouble” ahead of Modi’s visit.

Before the arrests, the police filed a first information report against 26 people, allegedly part of a “potential terror module”, under Indian Penal Code Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 and 121A (waging war against state), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).

According to police, the accused are all Patna residents and said they were looking to expand the PFI’s base in the Bihar capital.