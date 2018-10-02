Photos: The swankiest public toilet? This facility on Mumbai’s Marine Drive cost Rs 90 lakh to build

Air-conditioned toilet been set up opposite to the Air India office along Marine Drive. It will be inaugurated by Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on October 1, after which it will be handed over to the BMC. on Sunday. Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar 30/09/2018 Air-conditioned toilet been set up opposite to the Air India office along Marine Drive. It will be inaugurated by Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on October 1, after which it will be handed over to the BMC. on Sunday. Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar 30/09/2018

There are toilets and then there’s this toilet on Marine Drive in South Mumbai that is to be opened to the public from today. This is what it looks like on the inside:

The first cleantech sanitation facility is expected to be utilised by those visiting the iconic 3.7-km-long Marine Drive promenade.

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, JSW Group, Samatech and Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens’ Association joined hands to construct the facility.

The toilet complex has vacuum technology, which reduces water consumption by 90 per cent and uses just 0.8 litres per flush, compared to 7-8 litres used in a traditional toilet.

The facility uses solar energy to generate power and is inspired by Art Deco style like most buildings on the Marine Drive facade.

A BMC official said that the facility was built at the cost of Rs 94 lakh.

