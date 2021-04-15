Photos of Dasna temple priest pasted on Deesa road, two held

The photos of Saraswati, the head priest at Dasna Devi temple at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, had surfaced on a public road in Rajpur area at Deesa on Tuesday, police said. (Express Photo)

Two persons were arrested in Deesa of Banaskantha district Wednesday for allegedly pasting photos of controversial priest, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, on a road as a sign of protest over his alleged objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a recent press conference in New Delhi.

The photos of Saraswati, the head priest at Dasna Devi temple at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, had surfaced on a public road in Rajpur area at Deesa on Tuesday, police said.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Saraswati after he allegedly made objectionable remarks against the Prophet. There have also been multiple protests in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh by Muslim community calling for his arrest.

On Tuesday, a few volunteers of some organisations in Banaskantha approached the police with the complaint stating that pasting photos of Saraswati had “hurt their religious sentiments”. Later, a municipal worker also approached Deesa South police station stating he spotted a group of four to five men pasting photos of Saraswati on the public road. The man claimed he was threatened and assaulted by the group for objecting to their actions.

Police have lodged an FIR against five persons under IPC sections 294b for obscenity, 332 for causing hurt to a public servant, 295A for deliberate or malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feeling of any class, 506 for criminal intimidation, and 114 for offence committed when abettor present.

Police Inspector YM Mishra of Deesa South police station said, “Till now we have arrested two persons, Aiyaz alias Salim Ibrahim Shaikh (31) and Sajid Rangrez (26), both residents of Deesa. Further investigation is on.”

Last month, the Dasna Devi temple in UP was in the news after a 14-year-old Muslim boy, who went inside to have water, was allegedly brutally assaulted by a man who offered “sewa” there. While the man was arrested, Saraswati had said he “supported” his actions.