Photos: Before and after Kerala floods – This is how the state is getting back on its feet

Even as two months have gone by since Kerala’s worst disaster in a century, the biggest challenge for the state has been to raise money for the relief and rehabilitation process.

At least 493 people lost their lives in the rains and floods during the South West monsoon. The state has suffered an estimated loss of over Rs 25,000 crore. A high-level committee will be formed to oversee the reconstruction of the flood-battered state. The Chief Secretary has been entrusted with the task of overseeing rehabilitation and restoration works.

As the rain intensified in mid-August, state authorities were forced to release water from 35 dams to manage rising waters in reservoirs, many of which are used to generate hydroelectricity.

This is how Kerala looked before and after the devastating floods:

A combination photo shows rescuers evacuating people from a flooded area to a safer place in Aluva on August 18, 2018 (top) and a school bus passing through a road at Aluva on September 12, 2018. (Source: Reuters)

A combination photo shows a woman cleaning the mud from the entrance of her house following floods in Paravur, Kerala, (top) and a man reading a newspaper as he sits outside his house in Paravur on September 9, 2018. (Source: Reuters)

A combination photo shows rescue personnel patrolling flooded waters on the banks of Periyar River after the opening of Idamalayar and Cheruthoni dam gates following heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi, August 10, 2018 (top) and cows at the Aluva Shiva Temple Complex on the banks of Periyar River. (Source: Reuters)

The top photo shows a woman crying as she holds her son after they were evacuated from a flooded area in Aluva on August 18, 2018, and the mother Lakshmi, 35, and her son Sreehari, 6, posing inside their house in Aluva after the floods.

The top photo shows Indira, 66, and her husband Appukuttan Nair, 76, being airlifted by the Indian Navy soldiers during a rescue operation at a flooded area in Kerala on August 17, 2018, and the couple in their house in Chengannur after the floodwater receded. (Source: Reuters)

