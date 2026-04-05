PHOTOS | Amrit Bharat Express train 3.0 to get AC coaches with new interior design

Amrit Bharat Express 3.0: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce AC coaches in the next-generation Amrit Bharat Express trains alongside non-AC coaches. This newer version aims to deliver a balance between comfort and affordability.

On Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected sample coaches with proposed interior designs and colour schemes at New Delhi railway station. These coaches have been designed to enhance passenger comfort, aesthetics and the overall travel experience.

AC coach of next-generation Amrit Bharat train (Image: Ministry of Railways) AC coach of next-generation Amrit Bharat train (Image: Ministry of Railways)

The train differs from existing Amrit Bharat services mainly in design. Unlike the current versions, which offer only General and Sleeper Class accommodation, Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 is being developed based on the operational experience of Amrit Bharat 1.0 and 2.0 trains.