PHOTOS | Amrit Bharat Express train 3.0 to get AC coaches with new interior design

Amrit Bharat Express 3.0: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce AC coaches in the next-generation Amrit Bharat Express trains alongside non-AC coaches. This newer version aims to deliver a balance between comfort and affordability.
On Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected sample coaches with proposed interior designs and colour schemes at New Delhi railway station. These coaches have been designed to enhance passenger comfort, aesthetics and the overall travel experience.
AC coach of next-generation Amrit Bharat train (Image: Ministry of Railways)
The train differs from existing Amrit Bharat services mainly in design. Unlike the current versions, which offer only General and Sleeper Class accommodation, Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 is being developed based on the operational experience of Amrit Bharat 1.0 and 2.0 trains.
AC coach of next-generation Amrit Bharat train (Image: Ministry of Railways)
The coaches of Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 have been furnished with distinct interior colour themes, featuring coordinated shades across key elements such as PVC flooring, seat and berth rexine, snack tables, curtains, and lavatory areas.
AC coach of next-generation Amrit Bharat train (Image: Ministry of Railways)
According to the national transporter, all materials used in these coaches are compliant with HL3 fire safety standards, ensuring a high level of passenger safety along with improved visual appeal. The colour scheme offers a modern, elegant, and uniform aesthetic while maintaining durability and ease of maintenance, it added.
Amrit Bharat Express trains
First introduced in 2023, the Amrit Bharat trains offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but are specifically designed to provide affordable and high-quality service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. At present, Amrit Bharat 1.0 and Amrit Bharat 2.0 trains are operating across the railway network.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More