In Photos: Paschim Medinipur rams up testing for Covid infection

A child being tested for coronavirus at Midnapore Integrated Ayush Hospital, Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal. (Express Photo by Aditya Paul)

Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal reported 903 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Symptomatic patients with COVID-19 are mostly being admitted to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, which has four COVID dedicated wards.

A Covid-19 patient being admitted to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital. (Express Photo by Aditya Paul)

Midnapore Integrated Ayush Hospital is another COVID dedicated hospital in the district. The 150-bed hospital started functioning last year.

A 24X7 state ambulance stands still near Midnapore Integrated Ayush Hospital. (Express Photo by Aditya Paul)

A person writes his name on a piece of paper to queue up for getting tested. (Express Photo by Aditya Paul)

People write their names and queue up the piece of paper and stone instead of standing in the queue of registration. (Express Photo by Aditya Paul)

A person checks his number in the list, to know when will be getting tested. (Express Photo by Aditya Paul)

Testing has been ramped up in the district in every hospital. Ayush hospital said a total of 300-350 RT-PCR and Rapid antigen tests are being conducted on a daily basis.

After the registration process is completed, the testing process begins in the Hospital. People wait for their turn to get tested. (Express Photo by Aditya Paul)

Test kits that were used yesterday, have been disposed in the same place where testing takes place. Before the fresh test kits arrived, it was disposed in the bio-waste department of the hospital. (Express Photo by Aditya Paul)

Two people wait for their turn to get tested. (Express Photo by Aditya Paul)

The testing process which begins at 11 am, continues till 2 pm in the afternoon.

A senior citizen being tested for COVID-19. (Express Photo by Aditya Paul)

A person being tested for Covid-19. (Express Photo by Aditya Paul)

A child being tested for coronavirus. (Express Photo by Aditya Paul)

A teenager being tested for coronavirus. (Express Photo by Aditya Paul)

Once the testing gets completed, a health official notes the sample number along with the person’s phone number.

A health official notes the sample number. (Express Photo by Aditya Paul)

According to Midnapore Integrated Ayush Hospital authorities, there are currently 75 active COVID-19 cases in the hospital, out of which only 2 people have been discharged today.

A truck full of oxygen arrives at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital. As per authorities of the hospital, there are two kinds of oxygen cylinders that are being used currently. One of them is a B-type oxygen cylinder and the other is known as a D-type cylinder. (Express Photo by Aditya Paul)

The health officials in the hospital also claim there is a slight shortage of oxygen, but most of the people admitted don’t require oxygen support.