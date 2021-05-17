In Photos: Paschim Medinipur rams up testing for Covid infection

May 17, 2021 6:16:34 pm
Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal reported 903 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Symptomatic patients with COVID-19 are mostly being admitted to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, which has four COVID dedicated wards.
Midnapore Integrated Ayush Hospital is another COVID dedicated hospital in the district. The 150-bed hospital started functioning last year.
Testing has been ramped up in the district in every hospital. Ayush hospital said a total of 300-350 RT-PCR and Rapid antigen tests are being conducted on a daily basis.
The testing process which begins at 11 am, continues till 2 pm in the afternoon.
Once the testing gets completed, a health official notes the sample number along with the person’s phone number.
According to Midnapore Integrated Ayush Hospital authorities, there are currently 75 active COVID-19 cases in the hospital, out of which only 2 people have been discharged today.
The health officials in the hospital also claim there is a slight shortage of oxygen, but most of the people admitted don’t require oxygen support.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-