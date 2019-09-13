Photo of Ganesh and Muharram processionists shaking hands in Silvassa goes viral

The picture of the Tazia and the Gauri immersion processionists shaking hands across opposite sides of a street, that went viral earlier this week, was a scene from Silvassa, a town in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli in south Gujarat.

Advertising

The scene was captured by an onlooker from Shahid Chowk on September 10 when Tazia and Gauri-Ganesh visarjan processions were crossing each other on opposite sides of the road. Youths from both the communities known to each other were seen shaking hands. Gauri Ganesh idols were later immersed in Daman Ganga river, while the Tazia procession ended at Jumma Masjid.

Some local youths had captured this gesture on their phones and posted it on social media.

Muslim community leader Arif Memon, who is also a property dealer said, “It was a picturesque photo which was captured by somebody and shared on social media. I have also shared this photo to my friends on social media. In just a short time period, the photo had gone viral across the country. I was also present on the spot when the incident of shaking hands had taken place.”

Dharmesh Pandya, who runs an NGO Indian Social Progressive Trust in Silvassa, said, “Here in Silvassa, there is a good bonding between Hindus and Muslims and we participate in each other religious festivals. Till now, not a single incident of riots between both the communities have taken place in our area. We have an age-old relationship with people of the Muslim community residing in the town and wish each other on our festivals. If any conflict arises or quarrel takes place between both the communities, we sit together and sort it out and ensure that it does not assume communal colour.”