Phoolka posts on Paswan’s efforts to give refuge to Sikh man during 1984 riots

Senior advocate and former Aam Aadmi Party MLA H S Phoolka on Friday paid tributes to former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who died on Thursday, by recalling his efforts in attempting to save a Sikh man from a mob during the 1984 riots by giving him refuge at his house in New Delhi.

The mob later attacked Paswan’s residence and burnt the man alive.

Phoolka shared on Twitter and Facebook Paswan’s statement before the Mishra Commission, inquiring into the 1984 riots.

Phoolka said he had shown Paswan’s statement to his son, Lok Sabha MP and LJP chief Chirag Paswan, when he visited the family’s residence. “Chirag told me that he was two years old at the time and his birthday was being celebrated when the incident occurred,” he said.

In his statement, Paswan had recounted that on November 1, 1984, he had seen burning cars near Rail Bhawan. “At the time 10-12 MLAs from Bihar were staying at my residence (12-Rajindra Prasad Road). They told me a group of people set fire to some taxis parked at the private taxi stand nearby. One Sardarji who was hiding somewhere was beaten mercilessly. He fled and sought refuge at my residence – he was an old man, badly wounded. The mob followed him to my residence but my guard closed the gates,” Paswan stated.

He stated, “A mob attacked my home at about 4 pm…(and) surrounded the residence from all sides…the mob outnumbered us, it broke open the gate, set fire to the garage and also set fire to a Bihar Bhawan car parked there. They entered the rooms. We managed to save our lives by escaping through the servant quarters…. They then caught hold of the injured Sardarji who could not run along with us and threw him alive in the burning garage…”

