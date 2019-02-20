Phones tapped to sabotage political meets: YSR Congress moves Delhi HC

YSR Congress Party leaders have approached the Delhi High Court alleging that their phones are being tapped at the behest of the ruling party in the Centre for “sabotaging their political meetings” in Andhra Pradesh.

The plea, urging that the government be directed to “forthwith suspend the ignoble action of placing them under unlawful and unguided surveillance”, came up for hearing before Justice Najmi Waziri, who asked the Centre and Andhra Pradesh to respond to the allegation by the party’s former MP Y V Subba Reddy and five others, including party chief Jaganmohan Reddy’s personal and political assistants.

The plea sought to “initiate necessary action under relevant provisions of law against the government, responsible for unauthorisedly intercepting their telephone calls”.

The plea claimed that a request was made to the ministry concerned in December last year to stop the unauthorised surveillance and conduct an impartial and independent probe into the matter. It alleged that the ministry never replied to the representation by YSR Congress.