Phone taps rock Rajasthan House, BJP MLA suspended for a week

The Congress government’s admission, in a written reply to a question in the Rajasthan Assembly, that phones were “intercepted” during the political crisis in the state last year rocked proceedings in the House Tuesday, and a BJP MLA was suspended for seven days.

In the Zero Hour, an adjournment motion was moved by BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf regarding invasion of privacy of public due to phone tapping. Another motion was moved by Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore over tapping of phones of Rajasthan’s public representatives, MPs, Union Ministers “without authorisation”.

Speaker C P Joshi, however, rejected both motions and the deadlock led to proceedings being adjourned four times. Later, BJP MLA Madan Dilawar was suspended from the House for seven days after attempts to evict him failed since he was shielded by his party colleagues.

In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reiterated his stance on phone tapping and shared his comments from last year where he had said on several instances that phones of MPs and MLAs were not tapped.

“I have already said everything in the Assembly on August 14, 2020. It seems that this is BJP’s internal fight, a fight for domination where issues are being created, and attempts are being made to disturb the House,” he said.

On Monday, The Indian Express had reported that the state government, in reply to a question by former Health Minister Saraf, had admitted to intercepting phones during the political crisis last year.

In the House Tuesday, after the adjournment motions were moved, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria turned to the Speaker and said “the phone tapping issue is important because the (Congress) Chief Whip (Mahesh Joshi) had an FIR registered in connection with phone tapping, which led to arrests. Now who ordered phone tapping, under what right, and then you had FIRs registered (citing those recordings), then it is settled that government had phones tapped.”

“The government and the Home department usually authorise phone taps to nab accused but there is an authorised way; Home Department can tap as many phones as it wants and it reserves this right. We just want to know whether this FIR was under that law, and hence our prayer is that we want to discuss this in the House,” he said.

Speaker Joshi, however, said, “I will not allow the adjournment motion, newspapers cannot influence House proceedings. For TRPs, there can be talk on television, newspapers can sensationalise.” He said phones are tapped as per law and “now if someone’s privacy has been breached, you should tell whose.” He said that in its present form, “it is not worthy of adjournment motion”.

Later, an agreement was reached between the government, Speaker and the Opposition with the Speaker agreeing to a debate. BJP state chief Satish Poonia said that to bring an end to the impasse, it was decided to have a debate on the issue on Wednesday, after which the government will present its reply. BJP MLAs then called off their protest inside the well of the Assembly.