Phone location only clue in missing Kashmiri student case

A 23-year-old Kashmiri man studying in Noida has been missing since December 12, police have said, adding that investigations have shown Ludhiana as his phone’s location two days ago, following which there has been no update on his movement.

“On December 23, a missing persons complaint was filed in connection with disappearance of Basit Hasan, a BBA student of Amity Business School in Noida’s Sector 125. He lived in a rented accommodation in Sector 126 and would often visit his sister, who stayed in Darya Ganj. Initially we were told by his parents that he last spoke to them on December 10. But we confirmed from call detail records that the last point of contact was on December 12. We are questioning people from the area to ascertain his possible locations,” said Hans Raj, Station House Officer, Expressway.

Naseerul Hassan, Basit’s father, said, “We last had a chat with him around 9.30 pm on December 12, and he told us he was going to have dinner. It was a normal conversation and he hinted at nothing. He had his exams between December 6 and 12, and it was the last day of his papers. We have no clue where he might have gone. He did not inform his cousin, who stays in Delhi. Neither do any of his friends know anything. We are really worried.”

A day before his disappearance, Basit cleared his dues and vacated his rented accommodation in Sector 126, police said. Basit is a final-year BBA student and hails from Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir, where he stayed with his parents and two sisters. Basit’s father, Naseerul, is an additional sub-inspector, currently posted at Police Lines in Pulwama District.

“After many days of no contact, I came to Delhi and looked for him in my personal capacity. I spoke to the head of department in his course and other students for possible clues, but to no avail. I filed a complaint for further police investigation,” said Naseerul. Basit did not show any signs of depression and did not mention wanting to travel to any place, the family claimed.

“It is possible he might have gone some place after his exams without telling his parents. At this point, nothing can be ruled out. We are sending teams to different places to approximate his last location,” said Hans Raj.