Tuesday, June 23, 2020
PhD student missing since June 13 joined Hizb: J&K Police

Written by Adil Akhzer | Srinagar | Published: June 24, 2020 2:18:21 am
Hilal Ahmad Dar, went missing on June 13 when he went on a trekking expedition to Ganderbal district’s Naranag area.

A PhD student from Srinagar missing since June 13 has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen, a top Jammu and Kashmir Police officer said on Tuesday.

Hilal Ahmad Dar, a resident of Srinagar’s Bemina, who is enrolled as a PhD student in Kashmir University’s management studies department, went missing on June 13 when he went on a trekking expedition to Ganderbal district’s Naranag area. While his friends reached home, he didn’t. Soon afterwards, his family members lodged a missing report.

On Tuesday, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “As per report… he has joined Hizbul Mujahideen. If his parents bring him back, we won’t arrest him.”

Dar’s family has been staging protests in Srinagar and asking police to locate him. They have also said that he has no connection with militancy.

Following an encounter in Srinagar on Sunday, in which three militants were killed, reports on social media claimed that Dar was among the slain. However, his name did not figure on the list of militants killed identified by police sources.

