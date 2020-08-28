Phase II of clinical trials: Former CEO of pharma firm, his family among 7 injected with Covishield

On Wednesday, two male volunteers were administered doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine candidate at Pune’s Bharati Hospital as phase 2/3 clinical trials began in the country. (File)

Seven PEOPLE, including a former CEO of a pharmaceutical firm and his family, were administered a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine candidate on Thursday. Four volunteers got the shot at Bharati hospital’s clinical trial site, while three others were injected at KEM Hospital and Research Centre’s clinical trial site at Vadu.

“Four volunteers received the Covishield dose after their RT-PCR and antibody tests came out negative for the novel coronavirus,” said Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director of Bharati Hospital.

On Wednesday, two male volunteers became the first to be administered the dose at Bharati hospital, as Phases II and III of the clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine candidate began in the country. Known as Covishield, the dose was administered to a 32-year-old man employed at a private firm in the city and a 48-year-old gynaecologist.

Dr Lalwani said among the four volunteers who received the dose on Thursday, three were women. Other volunteers included the daughter of the gynaecologist. In Pune, so far, Bharati Hospital and KEM Hospital and Research Centre have commenced with Phase II of the clinical trials and authorities said they would enroll 25 volunteers each within two to three days.

