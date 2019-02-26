Phagwara: Stop supporting terror or you’ll thirst for water, Gadkari warns Pak

Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari Nitin Gadkari on Monday reiterated that Pakistan will suffer loss of water under the Indus Water Treaty if it fails to end its support to terror groups. Gadkari was addressing a gathering in Phagwara after laying the foundation stone for various road projects.

He said that maintaining “cordial relations” was at the heart of the Indus Water Treaty signed between the two countries, and if Pakistan does not want to maintain the treat’s spirit “then there is no sense in honouring that accord anymore”.

“…mein nishchit roop se Pakistan ko bata dena chahta hun, ki agrar ye paani Pakistan me jata hai to iska aadhar sohard, parivarik sambdh tha, agar ye sambndh aapko rakhna nahin hai, to us karar ka koi maltab mahin hoga, na apko paani dene ka matlab hoga. To isliye antankvadion ko support karna band karo, unhe bhejna band karo, nahin to paani ke liye aapko tadpana parega ye jaroor yad rakhna (I would like to tell Pakistan in no uncertain terms that the water you get is based on the spirit of camaraderie and family ties. If you don’t want to maintain these ties, then the treaty has no meaning, and it doesn’t make any sense to give you water. So stop supporting terrorists or else you will thirst for water, remember this.”

He said that while India had hoped that the spirit of brotherhood will prevail after the treaty, it received explosives in return.

“Ye jab karar hua tha to Ayub Khan ji (the then Pakistan President) aur Nehru ji (then Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru) ne jo sign kiya tha 1960 me to usme likha hai ki hum ye paani isliye de rahe hain ki humare prem ke sambandh bane, sohard bane, parivarik sambndh bane, ye spirit ke adhaar par ye karar hua tha. Par humare sohard ke sambandh ke bajaye hume bomb gole mil rahe hain, humare jawano ki hatyayen ho rahi hain, agar aisa hi chalta rahega to humare sainyam ki bhi maryada hogi (When the Indus Water Treaty was signed then it was written in it that water is being supplied to Pakistan to maintain brotherhood, cordial ties and family relations between both countries. This was the spirit of this accord. But instead of cordial relations, we are getting bombs and our soldiers are being killed. If this continues, then there is a limit to our patience).”

Meanwhile in Phagwara, Gadkari laid the foundation of 2.555-km elevated road and vehicular underpass (VUP) on NH-44 worth Rs 165 crore. He said it was long pending demand of the people of the area, which has been fulfilled today. Work on the project will start in next month and will be completed in a year’s time.

He said that projects worth Rs one lakh crore are underway in Punjab at present, including Rs 60,000 crore road projects and Rs 40,000 crore irrigation projects. He announced that under the Setu Bhartam Yojna, ten Railway Over Bridges will be constructed at Barnala, Nangal, Bathinda, Amritsar, Firozpur, Faridkot, Jalalabaad and Kotakapura.

The minister further said that till 2014, the length of highways in Punjab was 1739 km which by the end of 2018 touched 3,778 km.