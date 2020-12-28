PGIMER nurse killed as truck rams into scooter

The body kept lying on the road for around an hour. Later, the victim's family members took the body to Kharar civil hospital. (Representational)

A staff nurse posted at PGIMER, Chandigarh, was killed after a truck hit her scooter near the tehsil complex on Kharar-Chandigarh highway on Sunday. Police arrested the truck driver.

According to the police, the woman was identified as Violet, a resident of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar.

The victim was going to her duty around 7 am. When she went on the main road, a truck coming from Kurali side hit her scooter, killing her on the spot.

According to the police, the truck had crushed the woman’s head.

“She was wearing the helmet but the helmet was also broken,” a police official said.

The body kept lying on the road for around an hour. Later, the victim’s family members took the body to Kharar civil hospital.

The police registered a case and arrested the truck driver identified as Tilak Raj.